Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,391 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,086,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 466.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after buying an additional 865,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,704,000 after purchasing an additional 508,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,694,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 421,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,350. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.