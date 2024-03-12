Allegro MicroSystems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,308 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 501% compared to the typical volume of 2,547 put options.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 343,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,138. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $39,429,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,756,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 855,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

