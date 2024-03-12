Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,920 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

