Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,522 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after purchasing an additional 513,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

