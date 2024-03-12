Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,677 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,166,000 after acquiring an additional 91,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,312,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

