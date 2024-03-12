Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Invests $449,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,150 shares of company stock valued at $28,622,352. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.57.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

