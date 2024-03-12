Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.29.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

