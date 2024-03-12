Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

SYK stock opened at $355.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.48 and a 200-day moving average of $299.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

