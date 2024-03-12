Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 128.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

