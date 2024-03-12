Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 33.0% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.40 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The company has a market cap of $368.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.96 and its 200 day moving average is $330.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

