Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $205.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.