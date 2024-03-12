Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,844 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

