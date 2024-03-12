Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes $93,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 204.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 43.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 223,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

