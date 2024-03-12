AllianceBernstein’s (AB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

AB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 192,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $4,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

