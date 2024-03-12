Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.20 on Friday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

