AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.7 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $48.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $906.24. 29,437,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,374,656. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $673.59 and its 200-day moving average is $535.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

