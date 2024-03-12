AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,723,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,969,188. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.10.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.