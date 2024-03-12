Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

