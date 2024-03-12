Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$22.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.
ALS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.13.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
