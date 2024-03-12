Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,508. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

