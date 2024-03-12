Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alumina Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341. Alumina has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

