Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alumina Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341. Alumina has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.
Alumina Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alumina
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.