Amer Sports, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on March 12th (NYSE:AS)

Amer Sports’ (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 12th. Amer Sports had issued 105,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $1,365,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

AS stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

