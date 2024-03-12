American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

American Bank Price Performance

Shares of American Bank stock remained flat at $16.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. American Bank has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

