American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
American Bank Price Performance
Shares of American Bank stock remained flat at $16.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. American Bank has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.
About American Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Bank
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.