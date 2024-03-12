American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 137,454 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $529,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after buying an additional 139,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

LULU stock traded up $7.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.39. The stock had a trading volume of 406,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,534. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $468.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

