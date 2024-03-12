American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,389,233 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alibaba Group worth $304,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,666,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,786,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

