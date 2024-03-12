American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,737,380 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.96% of Conagra Brands worth $388,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. 1,137,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,052. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

