American Century Companies Inc. Buys 179,848 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,471,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,848 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Schlumberger worth $318,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,733,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 273,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

