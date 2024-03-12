American Century Companies Inc. Has $342.35 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,468 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $342,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.58. 900,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,483. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,155 shares of company stock worth $76,968,550 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

