American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 568,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $317,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $30.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $787.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $754.26 and a 200 day moving average of $665.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

