American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 230,789 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,789 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $687,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after buying an additional 223,984 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.92. 3,779,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.