American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.48% of Prologis worth $496,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. 704,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

