American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.48% of Prologis worth $496,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Price Performance
NYSE:PLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. 704,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
