American Century Companies Inc. Sells 252,706 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,706 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.65% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $406,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.10. The stock had a trading volume of 612,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,475. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

