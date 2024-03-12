American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.44% of American Electric Power worth $2,150,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after buying an additional 374,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8 %

AEP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,672. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.