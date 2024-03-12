Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.20

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 49172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,257,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 386,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 237,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

