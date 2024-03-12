Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

2/29/2024 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Capital One Financial had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

2/21/2024 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/29/2024 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86.

Get Capital One Financial Co alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.