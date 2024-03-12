Analysts Set Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Price Target at $119.44

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,490,000 after acquiring an additional 578,065 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.