Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 225.83

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225.83 ($2.89).

MNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.63) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 250 ($3.20) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 230.20 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,278.89, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.54. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 168.35 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.92 ($3.00).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

