Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Target Price at C$115.30

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$115.30.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Premium Brands Company Profile

Shares of PBH opened at C$89.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.68 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$92.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.99.

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.