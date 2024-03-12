Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $19.77

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get SLM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $20.81 on Thursday. SLM has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.