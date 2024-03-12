Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $16.55

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Upwork Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 87.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

