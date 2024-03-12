Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.3 %

AAUKF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

