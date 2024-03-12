AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.19

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

AngloGold Ashanti has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 1,469,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,113. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AU. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after buying an additional 1,215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after buying an additional 226,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,693,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,365,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,365,000 after purchasing an additional 741,948 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

