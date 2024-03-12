Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AM. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

AM opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

