Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

AON stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.54. 52,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.33. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

