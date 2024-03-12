Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

