Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.
About Applied UV
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied UV
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.