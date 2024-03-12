Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 31st

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGLO remained flat at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,031. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

