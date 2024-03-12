Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 31st

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ACGLO remained flat at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,031. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
