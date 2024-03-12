Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the February 14th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.
Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
