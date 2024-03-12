Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Up to $54.91

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.91, but opened at $57.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 2,588,598 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.