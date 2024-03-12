Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $43.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

