Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $209.27 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $209.27 million and $27.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002063 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001489 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00002896 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,448,446 coins and its circulating supply is 179,448,330 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.